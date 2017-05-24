Recent grads get jump start on education jobs



CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Ten local school districts are looking for substitute teachers and some have full-time permanent positions open. To help fill up the roles, a job fair was held Wednesday at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center in Canfield.

Superintendents and principals from Austintown, Canfield, Poland and Struthers schools were at the job fair looking for candidates.

Dominique Maderitz is a recent graduate looking for her first teaching job. She met with all the schools at the job fair. She came ready with a binder of information and even lesson plans.

“It went really great with Austintown. I learned about some possible positions coming up. I’m glad I came and was able to get that front to front face with both of them,” Maderitz said.

Some schools have openings; others are looking for substitute teachers.

Substitute opportunities range from daily, short-term and long-term. Subs need to have a bachelor’s degree, but it doesn’t have to be in education. Substitutes make $75 a day.

“You can apply through ODE (Ohio Department of Education) to get a substitute teacher’s license. That doesn’t qualify you to become a regular classroom teacher, but it does give you the opportunity to be a substitute,” said Don Dailey, Mahoning County Regional Council of Governments.

Daley said with enrollment shrinking at many schools, sometimes there aren’t many openings for teachers, but substituting is a good way to get in the door.

“The one thing we try to sell these individuals on is probably the best way to get exposure and get noticed is if you don’t find a teaching job in the fall, get very active substituting,” Dailey said.

Dominique says she’s open to being a substitute really wants to land her first teaching job.

Anyone interested in substitute teaching but couldn’t make it to the job fair can apply online.