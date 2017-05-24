Steelers Superbowl champion stops by annual United Way fundraiser



NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Those who attended a yearly fundraiser Wednesday night got the chance to meet four-time Superbowl champion former Steelers player, Franco Harris.

Tonight was the 12th annual “Champions Among Us” fundraiser for the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley. About 400 people attended the event which aims to raise $200,000.

Harris stopped by to help the United Way meet its goal.

“I always enjoyed coming into Cleveland back in our day!” he laughed.

The Champions Among Us event is the United Way’s biggest fundraiser of the year and it always brings a crowd.

“It’s just a way for us to bring the community together, have them get up close with a celebrity who has given so much to their sport and their community,” said United Way spokeswoman Roxann Sebest.

All of the money raised Wednesday will stay in the Mahoning Valley as the United Way focuses their mission on early childhood education.

“Unfortunately, there is still a lot of work to be done, as we know. But fortunately, we do have organizations like the United Way that are still in the fight and really work hard to make things better,” Harris said.

Of course, he also couldn’t shy away from talking about that one immaculate play from 45 years ago.

“I remember parts of it and there’s parts of it where my mind is completely blank and I have to watch the film to really know what happened,” Harris said. “But that’s part of the magic of it, too, and I know the big question is, ‘Did I catch it?’ Well, I think you know that answer.”

The United Way also welcomed Austintown Fitch grad and current Ohio State University football standout Bill Price.