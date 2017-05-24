U.S. Marshals arrest ‘Alias Bandit,’ convicted of Youngstown robbery in 1970s

LOS ANGELES, California (WYTV) – A fugitive who robbed a Youngstown convenience store in the 1970s was arrested in Los Angeles, California by U.S. Marshals.

U.S. Marshals said 65-year-old Solomon Brown, also known as the “Alias Bandit,” was wanted by the parole authority for escape.

Police were unable to find Brown in 2007, even though he was on parole. He was known to use 40 different aliases through California, Ohio and Louisiana to evade capture for 10 years.

In the 1970s, Brown was sentenced to serve four to 25 years in prison after being arrested for the armed robbery of a Youngstown convenience store. He and two accomplices robbed two employees at gunpoint after tying them up.

His release from prison came in 1985, but investigators said he continued to have multiple run-ins with law enforcement.

“It’s the dogmatic persistence of our investigators that helps them to put these puzzles together capturing Ohio’s longest running fugitives. With the assistance of the United States Marshals Service Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Ohio Adult Parole Authority we were able to crack another cold case,” said U.S. Marshal Peter Elliott.