Deputies in Mahoning County target boaters with water patrols

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WYTV) – Deputies with the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office will be out this weekend checking on boaters.

The extra patrols are funded by a grant from the state of Ohio.

Deputies will be checking boats for safety compliance during the Memorial Day holiday and throughout the summer.

The $26,000 grant will keep deputies on the water through Labor Day, with intense patrols over Memorial Day, the 4th of July, and Labor Day holidays.

Ohio boating laws are enforceable on all waters of the state, including private waterways.