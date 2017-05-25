More work planned for busy road in Mahoning County

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – More construction work is planned for another busy road in Mahoning County.

Mahoning County Commissioners awarded Thursday a $1.5 million contract for the next phase the project to repave Meridian Road, which splits Youngstown and Austintown.

Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginnetti said the agreement will cover the portion between Route 62 in Cornersburg and Mahoning Avenue.

Work is already underway on a stretch between Mahoning Avenue and Interstate 680.

Ginnetti said drivers will need to pay attention.

“We will have two phases going concurrently. It is going to be a lot of construction, a lot of delays. We just ask people to be patient during the construction. Drive a little slower,” Ginnetti said.

Ginnetti said both phases should be finished by the end of the year.

A third piece of the $10 million dollar project will be repaving Meridian Road from Interstate 680 to the Trumbull County line. That work is expected to begin in 2018.