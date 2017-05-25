Neighbor charged in Akron fire that killed 5 kids, 2 adults

By DAKE KANG, Associated Press Published:
This undated photo released by the Akron Police Department on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 shows Stanley Ford. Investigators in Ohio have charged Ford with setting a house fire that killed two adults and five children last week. Akron police say they charged Ford with aggravated murder and arson on Tuesday. ( Akron Police Department via AP)


AKRON, Ohio (AP) – Investigators in Ohio have charged a neighbor with setting a house fire that killed two adults and five children last week.

Akron police say they charged 58-year-old Stanley Ford with aggravated murder and arson on Tuesday.

A possible motive in the May 15 fire isn’t clear. Police wouldn’t release any other details about the investigation.

Ford was taken into custody Tuesday.

A medical examiner says all seven in the home died of smoke inhalation.

The victims were a 35-year-old man, his 38-year-old partner and their five children. The oldest child was 14 while the youngest was just 1.

Authorities last week searched several houses in Akron near the fire-ravaged home.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

Related Posts