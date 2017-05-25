New boat ramp will upgrade fishing experience on Berlin Lake

BERLIN LAKE, Ohio (WYTV) – On Thursday, state officials opened the newest boat ramp on Berlin Lake.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources spent over $1.3 million to build the two-lane ramp with floating docks.

The project includes newly-paved roads and parking spaces.

“Recent studies show it’s actually one of the most used lakes, inland lakes, in the state so we just wanted to make sure we are providing enough access that people can have and enjoy it,” said Peter Novotny, with ODNR.

Fishing draws a lot of visitors to the lake, which is stocked with fish each year. This year, the state released more than 5 million walleye fry.

The boat ramp is on the Portage County side of the lake, just a few miles from Route 224.