YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A driver ran away from the scene of a crash Thursday night that left a car at the front door of a Youngstown home.

The car drove through a fence along Scioto Avenue on the city’s east side just after 10 p.m.

Police said it clipped the house and hit a porch post before coming to rest on the front porch. They said the driver fled the crash site.

No one was home at the time.