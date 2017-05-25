Run on naloxone has Columbiana County waiting for new batch

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – The state of Ohio is going to send another batch of naloxone to the Columbiana County Health Department, their third in the last 18 months.

The county supplies the overdose-reversing drug to local police and fire departments for use in the field to revive overdose patients.

Over the last year and a half, the Columbiana County Health Department has passed out 149 naloxone kits to local police and fire departments in the county. They just gave their last allotment out Wednesday.

Columbiana County Nursing Director Jenny Davis said there is now a waiting list for naloxone after a police officer in East Liverpool accidentally overdosed when he came into contact with fentanyl during a traffic stop.

“Of course, that is the natural fear now that everybody has that is working as a first responder,” Davis said.

The Ohio State Department of Health will send another 30 kits to be distributed to police and fire agencies. It is the third batch the county has ordered after the initial allotment ran out in a matter of months.

“We have gotten our second allotment and then that was used up pretty quick because we did have a waiting list,” Davis said.

Davis said most of what the county distributes is used as a backup for supplies local departments can get from other sources or buy on their own.

Although kits were passed out to 18 different agencies, several never requested any from the health department. Davis thinks that view may have changed after the incident in East Liverpool.

“I think for their safety and looking out for their fellow officer, they want to have that on hand,” Davis said.

The new allotment should arrive in the next several weeks.