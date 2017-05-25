Student Athlete: Stephen Stanko

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Stephen Stanko has worn many hats at Boardman High School.

Ironically, he’s known as the guy that’s always wearing a hat after school. Besides sports, Stephen is a member of 3 different music groups and is a straight-A student.

“I mean, I’m known as the kid that’s valedictorian, the kid that plays tennis, the kid that does this and is in that club,” said Stanko.

Stephen is versatile both in and out of the classroom at Boardman. He served as senior captain on the tennis team this year…with great success. Stephen played on the Number 1 doubles team and lost just three matches all season.

“I just love like the non-stop action and every point kind of resets itself,” he said. “So if you have a bad point you forget about it and start your new one.”

Stephen is also an All Conference swimmer. In fact, he was named Academic All American this year. Not surprisingly, he’s valedictorian of his class with a 4.0 GPA.

“I’ve always been taught to be a student before an athlete from all my coaches…swimming and tennis. They taught me to always take grades first. But my mom is always telling that I need to study. She always says, stay up no matter what and it will be better in the morning, it will be worth it.”

Stephen has left quite a mark at Boardman. He’s active in his church and community, putting in over 400 service hours over the past 4 years.

“I just always feel like there is something I could be doing to help someone or make myself better as a person. So I’m definitely going to miss all of the people and like all of my experiences, but I’m not going to forget them.”