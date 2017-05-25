Suspect charged with deadly shooting in Warren Township

WARREN TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A suspect has been charged with shooting and killing a man in Warren Township last October.

Jimmie Stella, Jr. was indicted by a Trumbull County grand jury on murder, improperly handling a firearm and having weapons under disability charges.

Prosecutors said Stella shot 65-year-old Mark Cleveland in the leg. He bled to death at the scene on Bane Street SW.

At the time, Warren Police Chief Don Bishop said there were 11 to 12 people inside the home during the shooting, including children.

Investigators believed the shooting was connected to three other houses that were shot into within a short time frame.

Stella has had multiple run-ins with law enforcement in the past.

In March, he was indicted on felonious assault and kidnapping charges.

Last September, police said he crashed into an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper‘s cruiser after driving drunk. The trooper was treated for injuries, as well as the driver who had been pulled over at the time.

Stella has been in the Trumbull County Jail since February. He is scheduled to appear in court at 9:30 a.m. Friday on the murder charges.