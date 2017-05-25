Suspected jewelry thief back in court after two years

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The former chef of a local restaurant was in court Thursday for a bond hearing.

Daimer Cescon faces a three-count indictment on charges that the stole more than $40,000 in jewelry from a Kinsman couple two years ago.

The Trumbull County Sheriff recovered an $18,000 diamond Cescon sold to a store in Boardman.

Cescon told investigators he sold a second diamond, worth $12,000 to a different diamond store in Boardman.

He was considered a fugitive since June 2015.

Bond was set Thursday at $1 million.

Cescon was the chef at DeVino’s restaurant in Niles.