Valley lawmakers working to preserve U.S. call center jobs

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The AT&T three-day strike was called to try and preserve jobs.

Now, Mahoning Valley lawmakers are trying to protect call center jobs from moving overseas.

There are close to 172,000 jobs in Ohio related to the call center industry at places like Alorica, InfoCision, plus AT&T.

Foreign countries are trying to get companies to move those operations out of the country.

A bill sponsored by State Reps. John Boccieri and Michele Lepore-Hagan would make companies who relocate call center jobs ineligible for any state grants.

One drawback is the shift overseas puts Americans’ personal information at risk, Boccieri said.

“It creates a data privacy risk. When we lose these type of jobs, U.S. customer and consumer information is shipped abroad and shared with multiple entities,” he said.

Ohio has lost 14,000 call center jobs to other countries since 2006.