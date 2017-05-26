Arm & Hammer donates 40,000 pounds of cat litter to local charities

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Local animal charities got a big donation on Friday.

Arm & Hammer donated 40,000 pounds of cat litter to 11 local animal charities. They came to pick up the boxes at Falcon Animal Rescue on Mahoning Avenue in Austintown.

Animal Caregiver Sherry Bankey said the donation will save charities thousand of dollars.

“That money that isn’t spent on the shelter for litter can be spent on other things liked medical, vaccinations, spay and neuter, so this helps out everybody,” Bankey said.

It took people hours to unload the truck.