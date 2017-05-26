Batcho leads Champion to Regional Semifinal win

MASSILLON, Ohio (WYTV) – Champion cruised past Lutheran West 9-3 in the Division II Baseball Regional Semifinals in Massillon on Friday.

The Flashes scored four runs in the second inning to take a 5-0 lead, and never looked back.

Aaron Williams led the way with 3 RBI’s, finishing the day 1-4. Drake Batcho went 1-3 with 2 RBI’s. Nolan Yartz went 2-4 with an RBI.

Lucas Nasonti and Kyle Forrest each went 1-2 on the day.

Drake Batcho was dominant on the mound, finishing with 10 strikeouts in the victory.

Champion improves to 25-3 on the season. The Flashes advance to face Chippewa in the Division III Regional Final Saturday at 10AM at Massillon Washington High School.