Bond set at $2 million for Warren Township murder defendant

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Bond was set at $2 million for a defendant accused of killing a 65-year-old Warren Township man last year.

A Trumbull County grand jury indicted Jimmie Stella, Jr. on several charges, including murder.

Police say Stella fired shots into a home along Bane Street SW. There were a number of other people inside the house at the time, including children.

Mark Cleveland was shot in the leg and died from his injury.

Investigators believe the shooting was connected to three other homes that were shot into within a short period of time.

Stella is set to appear again in court for a pretrial on June 8.