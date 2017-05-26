Campbell under city-wide water boil advisory

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) – Water service in Campbell has been restored following a substantial water main break Friday morning.

Water service was impacted for most of the city for several hours and school was canceled.

Even though repairs to the line were made and water service is back on, a city-wide boil advisory remains in effect until further notice. Because of the holiday weekend, water samples may not be tested until Tuesday, however, the department is working to expedite the process. Once the water has been tested and the results for bacteria are negative, the boil advisory will be lifted.

A boil advisory means you have to bring water for consumption to a rolling boil for at least one minute.

The break happened along Wilson Avenue, near Jackson Street.