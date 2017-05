HUDSON, Ohio (WYTV) – The Canfield baseball team defeated Chagrin Falls, 2-0 Friday in a Division II Regional Semifinal at The Ball Park at Hudson.

The Cardinals had 6 different players register hits. Ian McGraw had a triple and an RBI, while Anthony Vross recorded an RBI single.

Canfield improves to 18-6 on the season and advances to play Tallmadge. First pitch set for 12 PM Saturday back at the Ball Park at Hudson.