CEO: Relationship with Youngstown School Board has ‘deteriorated’

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown Schools CEO Krish Mohip admits in an email that his relationship with the school board has deteriorated. Now he wants a two-day professional development conference in July to work things out.

Mohip wrote to each member of what he called an “Advisory Board of Education” and not the Youngstown School Board:

Dear Board Members, I stay committed to a working relationship with this Advisory Board of Education. While we differ on the roles served, I respect your input. Recently the relationship between this Board and I have deteriorated. As the educators in this district bring about the success needed to remove the district from 3302.10, control will return to this Board and you will have the responsibility to sustain the academic success. Sustainability will not be successful unless we can put aside our differences and work together. I believe we are currently at a place where we need professional help to assist us as we repair, grow, and solidify a strong relationship between the Board and our Senior Leaders. I am hoping you would be agreeable to mediation and professional development over the summer. I am looking to the week of July 10-14 for 2 days of mediation and development. Please let Philecia know if there are 2 days during that week which you can dedicate to this crucial work.”

Four out of the six board members said they would be at the conference. The other two have not yet decided.

Board President Brenda Kimble — who said she’ll take part in the conference — said, “He calls us an advisory board. That shows a lack of respect….I’m willing to sit down and do what it takes. But does it take mediation and professional development? Absolutely not.”