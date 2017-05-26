Costly errors help end Western Reserve’s baseball season in Regionals

Two errors led to three runs, and a loss for Western Reserve in the Division IV Regional Semifinals Friday afternoon.

The Blue Devils fell to Dalton, 4-0 at the PipeYard in Lorain ending their baseball season.

Dalton’s starting pitcher junior Adam Manley struck out 5 in a complete game shutout.

Western Reserve senior pitcher Wyatt Larimer threw 99 pitches, allowed 4 runs, however only 1 was earned. He finished with 8 strikeouts in his first and only loss of the 2017 season.

Western Reserve finishes the season with 22 wins and 5 losses.