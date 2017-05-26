Heroin epidemic creating new rules for Valley’s paramedics

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WYTV) – It’s National Emergency Medical Services Week, aimed to raise awareness about the demanding job of a paramedic.

In the midst of the Valley’s heroin crisis, those demands are even greater.

Paramedics with Lane Life Trans get at least three overdose calls a day, requiring them to follow new procedures.

Before, they used to only wear gloves when responding to a drug overdose. That has changed after an East Liverpool police officer, exposed to the deadly drug fentanyl while responding to a call, overdosed.

“Now, we are required to wear goggles, masks, we have to suit up to make sure none of the drugs get on us so it doesn’t cause us to get in contact with it and overdose,” said Paramedic Robin Silvester.

Silverster said the last thing that they want is to be down with the patient.

“It’s scary out there because they’re changing so many different types of drugs, and there’s so much out there,” she said.

Silvester has been a paramedic for 21 years. She said she gives naloxone, the opioid-reversal drug, to patients at least once a day.

“We are giving like three, four boxes of Narcan before we can ever get them to wake up or breathe on their own,” she said.

Silvester says the scariest part of the job is the uncertainty of not knowing how the user is going to wake up.

“Some of them are very thankful. Some are very combative and they fight us and they fight [police] too,” she said. “Some of them have no idea what just happened, and we explain to them that, ‘You weren’t breathing. You were technically dead, and we are bringing you back.'”

Paramedics said the job is stressful, but at the end of the day, they’re just trying to help people.