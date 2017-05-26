Lake Milton expects good turnout for holiday weekend despite weather

MILTON TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – This weekend, several hundred Valley residents will spend the holiday at Lake Milton to go boating or enjoy the beach.

Lake Milton staff is hoping to see hundreds on the water, saying many people have already docked their boats around the lake. Some have given their holiday weekend a head start by kicking off festivities on Friday.

Staff said people are usually out boating, fishing, and jet skiing on Memorial Day. Despite the nasty weather these past few days, they’re anticipating this weekend will be a hit.

“We expect a lot of people to be bringing their boats out this weekend in spite of some of the adverse weather that might be in the forecast. I would expect a lot of boating traffic, a lot of people in and out,” said Park Manager John Trevelline.

He said there will be a visible law enforcement presence on the lake. They will make sure everyone is practicing safe boating, which includes not drinking while operating a boat.

They said lifejackets are what boaters forget most often when they’re on the water. Everyone on a boat is required to wear a lifejacket — something law enforcement will be checking for this weekend.

Park staff also recommends that everyone wear sunscreen to avoid the burn and insect repellent to keep bugs away.