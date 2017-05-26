New restaurant opening in Warren serves up southern hospitality

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A new restaurant will be opening in Warren soon inside what was most recently the Bourbon House 45 on Mahoning Avenue.

Tommy D’s Tavern and Grill is set to start serving customers on June 1.

Owner Thomas Ducharme — who is originally from Texas — said you can count on southern hospitality and some Texas-inspired dishes.

He invited everyone to come check out what his restaurant has to offer.

“This building has got a long, long history here in Warren. It started out as the brown derby, then it was many other things, including The Players. I think what I’d like to bring back is some of those memories for people in the past,” Ducharme said.

The 14,000 square foot building also has a nightclub inside. Ducharme said he plans on having live entertainment with oldie’s music on Friday nights and country music on Saturdays.