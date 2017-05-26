Nugget of Knowledge: True or False time!

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Dirty money

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Time to play True or False! Scroll down for the answers…

Harley Davidson makes more profit selling licensed products such as T-shirts and baby bibs than it does selling motorcycles.

False

If you want a Hummer with a stick shift, you have only one to choose from: the H3 Hummer.

False

American cockroaches will feed on your eyelashes and toenails while you sleep.

True

On the list of the ten most dangerous kitchen activities, cutting a bagel in half in number five.

True

Former president Bill Clinton was a vegan when he went to Oxford, a fact he’s tried to hide.

False

A seamstress to Queen Victoria of England invented the first padded bra which the Queen wore and recommended to all her subjects.

False

The ancient Greek and Romans used their togas as napkins, forcing them to change clothes after every meal.

False

Ancient Chinese judges wore smoke tinted lenses to hide their reactions during a trial.

True

President Donald Trump owns and operates luxury hotels just for dogs, with dog nannies and walking services.

False

