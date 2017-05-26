Police: Driver in chase didn’t think officers were ‘real police’

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – An Austintown man who led police officers from three departments on a car chase said he didn’t stop because he didn’t believe they were the “real police.”

It started when an officer tried to pull over the car 19-year-old Michael Hood was driving just after 3 a.m. Friday.

Police said he didn’t stop and continued along State Route 45.

Austintown, Goshen Township, and Milton Township police departments were all involved in the chase, which never exceeded 55 miles per hour. The chase covered just over 13 miles and lasted about 15 minutes.

Officers were finally able to lay down spike strips on Mahoning Avenue, which flattened Hood’s tires. The car came to a stop on N. Turner Road, and Hood and his 18-year-old female passenger got out.

According to a police report, Hood pulled away from officers who were trying to handcuff him.

Police suspected Hood was under the influence because his eyes were glassy and his speech was slurred, according to the report.

When they asked why he didn’t stop, Hood said he didn’t believe they were the “real police,” officers said.

Inside the car, police found a prescription pill bottle with a leafy green substance inside, an e-cigarette, and vaping liquid, according to the report.

The passenger was released from the scene.

Hood was arrested and charged with failure to comply, resisting arrest, OVI, and speed.