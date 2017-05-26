Warren JFK baseball shut out in Regional Semifinal

LORAIN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Warren JFK baseball team fell to New Riegel, 2-0 Friday at Pipe Yard Stadium in Lorain.

The Eagles trailed 1-0 in the 1st inning after a Kennedy error allowed the game’s first run to come home. JFK’s Drew Mendik kept the Eagles in the game with 8 strikeouts.

Michael Kirian, a University of Louisville commit, shined from the mound as well. Kirian finished with 16 strikeouts, allowing just 3 hits in a complete game effort.

Warren JFK finishes the season with a 16-6 overall record.

New Riegel (21-5) advances to play Dalton Saturday at 5 PM back at Pipe Yard Stadium.