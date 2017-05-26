Youngstown City Schools wants to get rid of long-term substitutes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown City Schools is looking to save some cash next year by changing the way it hires substitute teachers.

In the coming school year, substitutes will be contracted through an outside agency. Youngstown is joining nine other districts to use the Toledo-based company.

Long-term substitutes make about $180 per day. One of the reasons why the district is spending so much money on subs is because of the high teacher absenteeism rate.

On any given day, 40 to 50 teachers in the Youngstown City Schools are absent from their classrooms — that’s close to 10 percent of the staff.

In all, the district has spent nearly $900,000 on substitutes so far this year — over $300,000 more than last year. By state law, long-term substitutes have to be paid a daily rate coinciding with the district’s base salary schedule.

Districts in the consortium would pay subs $75 dollars a day, but Mohip admits that may not be enough to fill the demand.

“We are going to need a significant amount of subs and the cost that, if we have to increase wages for subs, it’s something we’ll consider doing,” he said.

Mohip said he’s also committed to finding ways to keep more of its staff in the classroom and reduce the need to go looking for subs in the first place.

Most other school districts in the area have between a 92 and 96 percent teacher attendance, so Youngstown City Schools teacher attendance rate is lower than most.

“We know that a substitute is not going to be the person that brings around the academic success that we need,” he said.