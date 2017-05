HUDSON, Ohio (WYTV) – The Canfield baseball team lost to Tallmadge, 3-2 in a Division II Regional Final Saturday at The Ball Park at Hudson.

The game was tied at 2 after 2 innings, and the deciding run came in the 5th. Tallmadge scored on a squeeze bunt to take a 3-2 lead, in what ended up being the winning run.

Canfield’s season comes to an end with an 18-7 overall record.