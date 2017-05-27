Cops watching extra close with holiday weekend in full force

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – Memorial Day is usually one of the biggest travel days of the year. Triple A expects 39 million people to get in a car for the holiday.

With more cars on the road, law enforcement is putting more officers on the roads to stop drunk drivers.

This Memorial Day weekend, Officer Steve Winans of the Sharon Police Department will be keeping a close eye out for crime, including…

“Impaired drivers — things of that nature,” he said.

WYTV rode with Officer Winans while he was out on patrol Saturday.

Sharon’s department says it’s expecting to pull over between 20-40 people each night. Winan’s described the signs he looks for when pulling someone over.

“Crossing the yellow lines in the middle, or they’re weaving in and out of the white fog lines and crossing over the yellow lines,” he said.

Sharon Police is also doing DUI check points this weekend.

Last year, 297 people died from alcohol related crashes, according to The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. It’s actually the lowest number of deaths since 1997.

But it’s still too many.

“Just call somebody,” Winan’s said. “Call a taxi, call a friend — call anybody to come get them home safely.”

Ohio State Highway Patrol is also stepping up patrols when it comes to drinking and driving.

Troopers have already pulled over more than 10,000 people this year for OVI’s.

Other departments like Youngstown Police will also have increased patrols on the roads this weekend.