SEBRING, Ohio (WYTV) – The Sebring Police Department has named a new police chief, following the death of Former Police Chief Ray Heverly.

According to Sebring police, Detective Ray Harris will begin his duties on Sunday.

Heverly passed away from a brief illness on Dec. 30, 2016, after more than 20 years on the force.

WYTV is looking to get an interview with Harris to discuss his new position and what he plans to accomplish as chief of police. Stick with WYTV on air and online for updates.