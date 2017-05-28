Champion-ship weekend: Golden Flashes baseball, softball set for State

CHAMPION, Ohio (WYTV) – The Champion High baseball and softball teams lived up to their school name Saturday, both being crowned Division III Regional Final champs and earning births to the state Final Four in the same year for the first time in school history.

The Golden Flashes baseball team (25-3) heads to Columbus for the first time since 2005, looking for its first state title in program history. It’ll face Bellville Clear Fork on Thursday at 10 a.m. at Huntington Park.

Champion’s softball team (30-2) will take on Northwestern on Friday at 12:30 a.m. at Akron Firestone Stadium. It’s their first return to Akron since winning state in 2015.

“The girls are hungry — they want it and I want it for them,” softball coach Cheryl Weaver said. “We have to take the next step.”

Sophomore pitcher Andrew Russell led the way for Golden Flashes baseball on Saturday, pitching a complete game shutout and allowing just two hits against Doylestown Chippewa.

“First of all, he had the mentality of a winner,” said head coach Rick Yauger. “The kid is a gamer. He stepped out on the hill for us and did nothing but compete for seven innings.”

“It is awesome,” Russell said. “I know I just have to keep smiling and the game would be there to back me up, my teammates were there. Just have to keep smiling because I love the game.”

Bellville Clear Fork is making its second straight trip to the final four. The Colts are just 18-12 on the year, but are coming off a 10-0 win in their regional final win.

The second-ranked Golden Flashes softball team — which beat Massillon 4-0 on Saturday — will take on the no. 3 team in the state in Northwestern.

When Champion won it all in 2015, many current key pieces were on that team. That includes pitcher McKenzie Zigmont, who threw a shutout Saturday, and sluggers Megan Turner and Molly Williams, who paced the offense throughout the season.

“It helps us,” Turner said. “It benefits us personally because we all know what it is like. So we are trying to get the freshman ready and tell them how exciting it is for the community to come watch you.”

“This year, I think we worked a lot harder,” Williams said. “And we played with a lot more heart. We definitely wanted it a lot more this year.”