‘Don’t forget us:’ Veterans run 100 miles in 24 hours for fallen soldiers

GREENSBURG, Pa. (WYTV) – Local veterans ran more than 100 miles in 24 hours this Memorial Day Weekend — all in honor of their fallen comrades.

The group of 40 started in Greensburg Saturday afternoon and finished Sunday morning at Avenue 444 Flags in Hermitage.

For Marine veteran Mike Heller, Memorial Day will never go unnoticed. He lost five fellow Marines who were killed in action in 2005.

That’s why Heller joined with eight other Marines to start the Memorial Day 100 back in 2011.

“It kind of weighed heavy on our hearts,” Heller said. “So it was a memorial for us to remember them.”

In the past eight years, the Memorial Run has been everywhere — including Virginia, Washington DC and New York. This year is special since many of the Marines from this unit are from the Pittsburgh area.

“We wanted to bring it home to our own community and get folks involved that haven’t been able to travel to the various places we’ve been to the past couple of years,” Heller said.

Sean Naylor came all the way from Salt Lake City, Utah, to run with his fellow Marines. He’s been making the trips for four years.

“I spent some time with these guys in 2005 as a Fort Air Controller,” Naylor said. “These are my brothers.”

For Naylor, this years’ run is different from the others. He had planned to run the race with his son.

“We were going to come together, but he passed away six weeks ago,” he said. “So I knew I had to be here to honor him.”

The group is more than a bunch of runners — it’s a family.

“It’s been a very large tight-knit community that we’ve established as a resource to lean on one another,” Heller said.

And they want you to remember one thing on this holiday:

“Don’t forget us,” Naylor said. “And don’t forget those that we served with.”