Learn how to grill the perfect meal for your Memorial Day picnic

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – The long Memorial Day weekend is finally here, which means it’s time to fire up the grill.

Danny Catullo from Catullo Prime Meats in Poland shared some grilling tips with WYTV to make this year’s cookout is your best one yet.

To start, Catullo says to make sure you heat up your grill for at least 10 minutes before putting anything on it.

“If you don’t do that as it’s coming up to temperature, things will start falling apart. Your chicken, your burgers, your steaks are meant to go on a heat source and not go on low,” he said.

If you’re grilling hamburgers, once the grill is ready the next step is to make sure you grill them to perfection.

“I only flip my burgers once. I wait for the juices to rise to the top, I flip them and they are going to take half the time on the second side than they did on the first,” Catullo said.

While grilling, do not use any plastic utensils around the flames.

“You want to make sure you have good metal tongs so that you can be able to set and reset stuff and make sure things aren’t going to burn. You don’t want to pick up that burger and everything fall apart,” Catullo said.

Your picnic would not be complete without a few side dishes. Remember, macaroni and pasta salads made with mayonnaise or dairy can only be left out for up to two hours.

To extend this time, Catullo says, “You want to make sure you have some ice to put underneath of it. You can use the same size bowl, put it right on top of it.”

But, if you’ve made too much pasta salad and want to save the leftovers, put them in the refrigerator as soon as you can. They can be saved for up to five days.