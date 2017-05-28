Warren Boy Scout Troop 101 opens new headquarters



WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – After 50 years, a scout troop in Warren celebrated a new start in a new headquarters.

Boy Scout Troop 101 — which dedicated its new headquarters Sunday — lost its home base when the Elks Lodge shut down.

“When you have all these tents and all this gear from when you camp every month out of the year, the only option was to build something,” said scoutmaster Jim Potjunas.

New generations of boy scouts can learn about everything from survival skills to 3-D printing — and they never have to move again.

“The group needed a home,” said Alumni President Tim Ross. “They needed a place to keep all this equipment. They needed a set spot to center themselves out of, so we put the Alumni Committee together and sat down and started discussing what some of the options might be.”

The project got a big boost from a former member.

One of the alumni members promised to match the first $75,000 they raised towards the project. The total cost was $228,000.

“The campaign has been going off and on for the majority of two years,” Potjunas said. “But we had most of the money raised in less than a year.”

The diocese allowed space for the building. Architects donated services, while builders donated time.

Now, the troop has a brand new building they’ll never have to leave again.

“There are not many scout units in the United States that can have a home of their own,” Ross said. “So the building itself has made everybody that has contributed time and energy to the project proud.”

