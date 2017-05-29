2 vehicle crash in Boardman results in broken traffic lights



BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Dodge pick-up truck and a car collided Monday afternoon in Boardman, causing the victims to go to the hospital.

The crash happened at the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Wildwood Drive.

Each vehicle only had one person inside, and they were taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital with minor injuries.

The incident resulted with a pole falling down that had traffic lights connected to it.

Police are investigating exactly what happened to cause the pole to come down.

Road crews are currently installing stop signs to help with the flow of traffic, until the traffic lights and pole can be fixed.