Columbiana County Memorial Day Parade small, but mighty



COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – People in Columbiana County took time Monday to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

The Memorial Day Parade in Columbiana started at 10 a.m. on Main Street.

Several people watched and waved American flags as military vehicles passed by. The local Columbiana Marching Band wrapped up the parade, playing a medley of patriotic songs.

Out-of-towners say the parade is small, but mighty. For locals, it is the ultimate expression of gratitude to those who served.

“I like it,” said Gary Wright from Jacksonville. “It’s kind of a small parade. But it was nice.”

“It’s emotional,” said Cindy Lintz of Columbiana. “They sacrificed their life for us. And we celebrate that today.”

The ceremony ended in Firestone Cemetery, just a couple blocks down the street from where it all began.