Exclusive craft beer ready to hit the stands for 2017 Scrappers season



NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Opening day for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers is right around the corner, but this season is bringing some fun, new changes exclusively for fans at Eastwood Field.

The team will serve a special beer, at a time when the demand for craft beer is at an all time high.

“They’re sliding up. Every year they’re a little bit more popular, so what we try to do is have a really good mix at the ball park,” said Mahoning Valley Scrappers General Manger Jordan Taylor.

It doesn’t have a name yet, so the team is running a contest on their website where fans can choose their favorite name.

Cleveland’s Platform Beer Company contacted the Scrappers about doing the promotion. They’re the ones who will brew the beer.

“We just kept getting people asking for us to send our beer their way,” said the company’s Paul Benner.

The Youngstown area is the first market they’ve sold to that’s outside of Cleveland and Columbus. The company started in 2014.

Benner says bringing their product to the Mahoning Valley shows how much they’ve taken off as a business.

“To have the flexibility to be able to commit a large batch of beer or more to the Scrappers or a ball park that size is a testament to how much we’ve grown,” he said.

This could also be said about the craft beer market as a whole.

The Brewers Association says the beer industry overall saw no growth in 2016, while the craft beer portion expanded by 6.6 percent and is now worth over $23 billion.