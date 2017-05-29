Keeping children safe around pools and open water

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – According to the Centers for Disease Control, drowning is the leading cause of unintentional death for children 4 years old or younger.

From 2005-2014, there were an average of 3,536 fatal unintentional drownings (non-boating related) in the United States — about 10 deaths per day. An additional 332 people died each year from drowning in boating-related incidents.

For each child who dies from drowning, another five receive emergency department care for nonfatal submersion injuries.

Children should never be left alone in or near water. Stephanie Weigel, the injury prevention coordinator at Akron Children’s Hospital, said mistakes happen when caregivers run inside to grab a drink or get the phone. Just a few minutes away can be dangerous.

“Just a minute is all it takes for a child to drown. It can actually take just a few seconds. A child can drown in a very small amount of water,” Weigel said.

Leisure activities like reading a book or scanning your cell phone shouldn’t be done while watching children near water.

Children 1 to 4 years old have the highest drowning rates.

Safety experts say there are simple ways to keep children safe around open water (Courtesy CDC):

What research has found:

Swimming skills help. Taking part in formal swimming lessons reduces the risk of drowning among children aged 1 to 4 years. However, many people don't have basic swimming skills. A CDC study about self-reported swimming abilities found that: Younger adults reported greater swimming abilities than older adults. Self-reported ability increased with level of education. Among racial groups, African Americans reported the most limited swimming ability. Men of all ages, races and educational levels consistently reported greater swimming abilities than women.

CPR performed by bystanders has been shown to save lives and improve outcomes in drowning victims. The more quickly CPR is started, the better the chance of improved outcomes. Life jackets can reduce risk. Potentially, half of all boating deaths might be prevented with the use of life jackets.

Tips to help you stay safe in the water:

Supervise when in or around water. Designate a responsible adult to watch young children while in the bath and all children swimming or playing in or around water. Supervisors of preschool children should provide "touch supervision" — be close enough to reach the child at all times. Because drowning occurs quickly and quietly, adults should not be involved in any other distracting activities (such as reading, playing cards, talking on the phone or mowing the lawn) while supervising children, even if lifeguards are present.

Always swim with a buddy. Select swimming sites that have lifeguards when possible. Seizure Disorder Safety. If you or a family member has a seizure disorder, provide one-on-one supervision around water, including swimming pools. Consider taking showers rather than using a bathtub for bathing. Wear life jackets when boating.

Formal swimming lessons can protect young children from drowning. However, even when children have had formal swimming lessons, constant, careful supervision when children are near the water or by barriers, such as pool fencing to prevent unsupervised access, is still important. Learn Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR). In the time it takes for paramedics to arrive, your CPR skills could save someone's life.

Air-filled or foam toys are not safety devices. Don't use air-filled or foam toys, such as "water wings", "noodles" or inner-tubes, instead of life jackets. These toys are not life jackets and are not designed to keep swimmers safe.

Avoid drinking alcohol before or during swimming, boating or water skiing. Do not drink alcohol while supervising children. Don’t let swimmers hyperventilate before swimming underwater or try to hold their breath for long periods of time. This can cause them to pass out (sometimes called “hypoxic blackout” or “shallow water blackout”) and drown.

This can cause them to pass out (sometimes called “hypoxic blackout” or “shallow water blackout”) and drown. Know how to prevent recreational water illnesses. For more information about illnesses from recreational water, check out this More Information section.

For more information about illnesses from recreational water, check out this More Information section. Know the local weather conditions and forecast before swimming or boating. Strong winds and thunderstorms with lightning strikes are dangerous.

If you have a swimming pool at home:

Install four-sided fencing. Install a four-sided pool fence that completely separates the pool area from the house and yard. The fence should be at least 4 feet high. Use self-closing and self-latching gates that open outward with latches that are out of reach for children. Also, consider additional barriers such as automatic door locks and alarms to prevent access or alert you if someone enters the pool area.

If you are in and around natural water settings:

Use U.S. Coast Guard approved life jackets. This is important regardless of the distance to be traveled, the size of the boat or the swimming ability of boaters — life jackets can reduce risks for weaker swimmers, too.

Know the meaning of and obey warnings represented by colored beach flags. These may vary from one beach to another.

Watch for dangerous waves and signs of rip currents. Some examples are water that is discolored and choppy, foamy or filled with debris and moving in a channel away from shore.

Some examples are water that is discolored and choppy, foamy or filled with debris and moving in a channel away from shore. If you are caught in a rip current, swim parallel to shore. Once free of the current, swim diagonally toward the shore.