Nugget of Knowledge: Most Powerful Person on Earth

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

What power does this person hold?

We really didn’t know until the government of this ruler released a partial list.

This ruler has the ability to declare war without consulting anyone.

This ruler is completely immune from prosecution…considered above the law.

As a head of state, this ruler enjoys diplomatic immunity in any foreign country he or she happens to visit…so he or she she could, technically commit any crime anywhere and suffer no consequences.

This ruler is exempt from Freedom of Information requests…the ruler has to answer no questions.

The people of this country are not really considered citizens, but subjects…so this ruler could have anyone arrested and their property taken over.

This ruler owns all the sea bed around the country and can commandeer any ship found in those waters.

This ruler can dole out any kind of punishment to any individual who offended or otherwise displeased the ruler.

This ruler can dissolve the government and if he or she didn’t like the outcome of an election, the ruler could just decide, let’s do it again.

This ruler is commander in chief of the country’s Armed Forces and head of the church, with the power to appoint Archbishops and rule over many other matters concerning the church.

These are all of the powers given to the Queen of England. Though she has never utilized many of these entitlements!

