Ohio state parks ready for action as summer nears



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – From hidden gorges to sunny beaches, Ohio’s state parks are ready for the start of the summer recreation season.

Some of the best Ohio state parks are located in the Youngstown area. The most popular inland lake is Berlin Reservoir — with thousands of day-use visitors every day.

“Close to a lot of urban centers and it’s just a beautiful lake that has a lot of acreage to it,” said Peter Novotny of Ohio Department of Natural Resources. “The fishing is amazing, so whether you’re out for a boater or out for fishing, this is one of the primo destinations for us in the district.”

The state just opened a new multi-million dollar boat ramp at Berlin to make it easier for boaters to get in the water.

Work is done at all the state parks for the summer season.

“We’ve been doing the best job we can to ensure that the lakes are stocked with fish-like walleye or muskie, depending on where you’re at,” said Rick Carter of ODNR.

Fishing creates more than one billion dollars of economic activity every year in Ohio. And one popular sport fish will be here in a big way this year.

“At Lake Erie, we are going to have some of the best walleye fishing that we’ve had in years and years as a result of spectacular hatches we had in 2014 and 2015,” Carter said.

To make sure the parks are ready, the state goes into a hiring frenzy before memorial day.

“We have about 500 full time employees,” Mike Bailey of ODNR said. “And we’ll hire another 500 seasonal employees to prepare for all things from mowing to maintenance to cleaning facilities to running our camp stores. It’s an all-hands-on-deck-approach and we’re constantly looking for good folks who want to be a part of the team.”

All state parks in Ohio are free to visit.