SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – The Pennsylvania State Police Department has released the results of this Memorial Day weekend’s sobriety checkpoint.

PSP conducted a sobriety checkpoint from 10:30 p.m. Saturday night into 3 a.m. Sunday on the State Route 63 Bypass.

Five DUI arrests were made, 14 traffic citations were issued and 13 warnings were written.

PSP says 113 motorists were contacted.