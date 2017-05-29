Picture proof: The story of the almost forgotten Mercer Air Force vet

MERCER, Pa. (WYTV) – For John Gerry Johnson — a 94-year-old veteran from Mercer — celebrating Memorial Day this year was a bit different.

Before September, the armed forces assumed he and his squad didn’t exist. But did they ever — and in a unique, interesting way, at that.

See, Johnson’s life can be told through photos. There are dozens throughout his house.

He was part of the 9th Photo Technical Squadron of the 20th Air Force, stationed in Guam during World War II.

Johnson and 200 men of his squadron took and developed photos of the Japan cities Nagasaki and Hiroshima before, during and after the nuclear bombs were infamously dropped in August 1945.

“That is the puff of smoke that everybody knows,” Johnson said looking at an old photo. “It’s taken from the original negative.”

Growing up, Johnson’s next door neighbor fought in the Civil War. As a child, he and his classmates would honor veterans from World War I at the nearby cemetery.

He then joined the Air Force during World War II.

But it turns out, there was a problem — a problem he didn’t even know about until he got a phone call last September.

“She says, ‘We’re glad to hear this because we have no records in the Library of Congress or the archives of the Air Force of your outfit having existed,'” Johnson said.

The Air Force had no official records of the 9th Photo Technical Squadron.

“We don’t know why,” Johnson said.

Johnson was able to donate almost 1,000 never-before-seen photos of his time in Guam. He’s thankful he was able to do it at his age.

He and another man from his unit are the only two still living.

“I just hope and pray the world will someday know what peace means,” Johnson said. “Not only us, but the entire world.”

After his service, Johnson went back to college at Grove City. He later became County Commissioner in the 1970s and finally Mayor of Mercer in the early 2000s.

But above all, Johnson says he’s proud to have served his country.