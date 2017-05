MERCER, Pa. (WYTV) – Following an investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police, a Sandy Lake man is now charged in the assault of two children.

Police charged Chad Fry, 35, with aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault and corruption of minors in connection with two children ages six and nine.

The incidents were alleged to have taken place in March through the beginning of May at a Millcreek Township home in Pa.

Fry is being held on $75,000 bond.