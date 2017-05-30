Boardman DQ changes hands, owner bids fond farewell after 40 years

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – After close to 40 years, an institution in Boardman is changing hands.

Dean and his wife Mary took over the Dairy Queen on Market Street in 1977. It’s been in business since the 50s – open from February until November every year since then.

Dean said when the offer to sell came along, he knew it was time to leave. He admits he’ll finally be able to stop worrying about Mother Nature because when you sell ice cream, weather means everything.

“I don’t care about the weather anymore. It’s the first thing I’d do when I wake up in the morning is check the weather to see what it’s gonna be for the week and move on from there. Well now, I don’t have to worry about that,” Dean said.

Dean says the business was like a family. Not just with the workers but with customers, too.

“You get to know them. You know their names and their kids. It’s a business, but it is also a family,” Dean said.

Dean says owning the Market Street Dairy Queen has been worthwhile. He’s put three daughters through college and will finally have the summers free but not easy. He’s buying a lawn mower because now he will be home to cut his own grass – for the first time in 40 years.