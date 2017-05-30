Boardman Police: Woman made up rape, kidnapping allegations

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Youngstown woman was charged with making false alarms after police said she made up kidnapping and rape allegations against three men.

Eighteen-year-old Lisa Ross called police just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday, reporting that she had been abducted by gunpoint by three men who she said threatened to rape her. She called police from the corner of Brookfield Avenue and West Boulevard in Boardman.

Ross initially claimed that she had been walking on W. Boston Avenue in Youngstown when three men dragged her into a vehicle. She told police that they threatened to rape her if she tried anything.

Ross told investigators that she never met the men but gave them names based on conversations that she said they had between each other.

After further questioning, Ross admitted that she met one of the men online and agreed to hang out with him. She said he picked her up at and drove her to an apartment on West Boulevard, where he was joined by two other men.

Ross said the men wanted to have group sex with her and when she declined, they asked her to leave.

Ross said she called 911 because she didn’t know where she was at and was angry with the men for kicking her out, according to a police report. She admitted that there had been no kidnapping or attempted rape, police said.

Ross was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday on the charge.