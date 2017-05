AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Two abandoned buildings at a busy Austintown intersection will soon be demolished to make way for a new Sheetz.

Austintown Zoning Inspector Darren Crivelli said the old Burger King and car wash at the corner of Route 46 and Clarkins Drive will be torn down and the new convenience store gas station will go up.

He expects the demolition to begin any day and said Sheetz should be open by fall.

The other Sheetz two miles away on Mahoning Avenue will stay and be remodeled.