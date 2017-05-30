Nugget of Knowledge: JFK 100 Years Old

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Most powerful person on Earth

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – JFK would have been 100, his birthday was yesterday, May 29th.

John F. Kennedy received the late rites of the catholic Church four times: 1947, for Addison’s disease; 1951, with an extremely high fever, 1954 after back surgery and the day of his assassination, on November 22, 1963.

He is the only president to have won the Purple Heart….for action in the Pacific on board PT 109, August, 1943.

Presidential candidates John Kerry and John McCain both received Purple Hearts for their service during wartime.

In 1958, then senator Kennedy got into a fender bender with Larry King while in Palm Beach, Florida.

King ran into Kennedy’s car…kennedy was really upset but said he’d forget the whole thing if King promised to vote for him when he ran for president.

President James Garfield was the first to wear a top hat during his inauguration in 1881….JFK was the last in 1961.

When he took office, Kennedy was worth about a billion dollars in today’s dollars, making him the richest president in U.S. History….until this past January.

Donald Trump knocked him into 2nd place…Trump is worth about three and a half billion.

The Kennedy White House was a zoo: five horses, two parakeets, two hamsters, a cat, a rabbit, and five dogs.

And JFK was a James Bond fanatic.

In 1962, he hosted a private screening of Dr. No at the White House.

When asked to name his ten favorite books, he listed From Russia With Love at number nine.

Kennedy was quoted as saying, “I wish I had had James Bond on my staff.”

