Police: Driver jumped from moving vehicle on busy Warren road

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police in Warren said a driver — who claimed people in the backseat were attacking him — jumped from his moving pickup truck on a busy road Friday afternoon.

There were multiple calls to 911 as witnesses watched the driver run from his truck around 3:45 p.m.

Officers found the man in the parking lot of O’Reilly Auto Parts. They said he had blood on his hands and was acting strangely.

He told police he was giving a woman a ride but claimed she was trying to steal his paycheck. He went on to say that she may have let two men in the backseat of his truck while he stopped for gas at the Sunoco on W. Market Street.

According to police, the man said he kicked the woman out of his car on Parkman Road and the men in the backseat started attacking him.

Officers said he then jumped out of his truck, which continued down the street.

Police said the man ran to PNC Bank and then to the auto parts store, saying the two men were chasing him. Witnesses said they saw him running and yelling for help, but didn’t see anyone chasing him, according to a police report.

When police found the truck, they said it was about 100 yards from where the driver jumped. Inside, officers found suspected crack and heroin, according to the police report.

Police looked for the woman and two men the driver was talking about, but couldn’t find anyone.

The driver was taken to the hospital for injuries to his arms, legs, and head from jumping out of the moving truck.

Police are waiting for results on the suspected crack and heroin before filing charges.