Police: Suspect with warrants led officer on short chase through Cortland

CORTLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – A Kinsman man is in Trumbull County Jail after police said he failed to stop while officers were pulling him over.

Police said William Kerfoot, III, was found to have two warrants for domestic violence after he was stopped early Tuesday morning on Sodom Hutchings Road.

An officer tried stopping Kerfoot on State Route 88 near Warner Road for a speed violation. Police said Kerfoot continued driving, however, going through a stop sign at State Routes 88 and 5. The vehicle then traveled down Sodom Hutchings Road, according to a police report.

Police said Kerfoot finally stopped and was ordered out of the car. When asked why he didn’t initially stop, a passenger in the car, 30-year-old Savannah Dyll, told the officer, “Because he has warrants,” according to a police report.

Dyll added that she began to yell at Kerfoot and pull over once he reached a speed of 100 miles per hour, the police report said.

Police said on the passenger side of the vehicle, next to Dyll, was a half-empty jug of Carlo Rossi wine that Dyll said was hers. She was charged with open container.

Kerfoot told the officer that he didn’t initially stop because he was thinking about the officer’s safety while standing outside of the car, the report said.

Police said Kerfoot smelled of alcohol and admitted to drinking about four hours prior to the stop. He wasn’t given a field sobriety test because the officer was afraid he would try to run again, according to the report.

Charges are pending for speeding, a stop sign violation, reckless operation and failure to comply.