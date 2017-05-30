School officials weighing options for deteriorating Poland playground

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Several social media posts indicated the playground at North Elementary School in Poland will be demolished, but the superintendent said it’s staying — for now.

Poland Schools Superintendent David Janofa said the 20-year-old playground has deteriorated due to usage and vandalism.

Janofa said he, along with the school board, are still figuring out the “nuts and bolts” of the situation.

They’re weighing whether completely demolishing the playground is in the school’s or communities’ best interest.